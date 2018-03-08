Racist recordings of ex-Pilot Flying J head released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Secret recordings have been released capturing the ex-president of the country's largest diesel fuel retailer using racial slurs and profanely criticizing his own board of directors and his boss' football team and fans.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the recordings made public Thursday are only some of the ones that captured former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood and a crew of his sales executives using the harsh language.
The recordings were sought by USA Today's Tennessee network.
Hazelwood was convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud and witness tampering by a jury who heard the recordings.
Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with any wrongdoing. The governor hasn't been involved in the company in recent years.
