Xavier rolls past St. John's in Big East quarterfinal win

Top-seeded Xavier cruised past ninth-seeded St. John’s 88-60 in the Big East tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.



Senior Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points in the win, a career-high for Bluiett in conference tournament play. Kaiser Gates added 16 points in the win while Kerem Kanter tossed in 12 points.



XU held a team to 60 points for the first time since November 20 when they held Hampton to 60 points. The Musketeers had just seven turnovers in the win and made 9 of their 21 three-pointers.



The Musketeers have advanced to the semifinals in the conference tournament five straight years since joining the Big East. XU will face the winner of Creighton and Providence in the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

