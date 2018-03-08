Xavier rolls past St. John's in Big East quarterfinal win - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Xavier rolls past St. John's in Big East quarterfinal win

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
Connect
Photo: Xavier Twitter handle Photo: Xavier Twitter handle
NEW YORK (FOX19) -

Top-seeded Xavier cruised past ninth-seeded St. John’s 88-60 in the Big East tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Senior Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points in the win, a career-high for Bluiett in conference tournament play. Kaiser Gates added 16 points in the win while Kerem Kanter tossed in 12 points.

XU held a team to 60 points for the first time since November 20 when they held Hampton to 60 points. The Musketeers had just seven turnovers in the win and made 9 of their 21 three-pointers.

The Musketeers have advanced to the semifinals in the conference tournament five straight years since joining the Big East. XU will face the winner of Creighton and Providence in the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-08 05:32:56 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:28 PM EST2018-03-08 21:28:38 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    Full Story >

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    Full Story >

  • Trump rolling out big trade tariffs, sparing Mexico, Canada

    Trump rolling out big trade tariffs, sparing Mexico, Canada

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:42 AM EST2018-03-08 05:42:30 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-03-08 21:27:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    Full Story >

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    Full Story >

  • VIDEO: Cincinnati Zoo manatee released back into the wild

    VIDEO: Cincinnati Zoo manatee released back into the wild

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-03-08 21:27:10 GMT
    Bam Bam spends his last moments with his caretakers before being released back into Florida waters (Facebook/Save the Manatees)Bam Bam spends his last moments with his caretakers before being released back into Florida waters (Facebook/Save the Manatees)

    A manatee is now back in the wild thanks, in part, to care from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. 

    Full Story >

    A manatee is now back in the wild thanks, in part, to care from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly