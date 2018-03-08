Man sentenced in deadly Mount Healthy hit-and-run

A man who pleaded guilty to a deadly hit-and-run was sentenced to eight years in prison.

James Klinefelter, 24, rear ended a car causing a chain reaction crash on Compton Road, near Forest Avenue.

Ronald Otto, 75, who was driving the first car that was hit, was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died. The drivers of the other vehicles were okay.

According to court documents, Klinefelter fled the scene and was involved in a second collision involving two more cars.

He then fled on foot and was found at his home by Colerain Township Police.

Klinefelter pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for killing Otto.

He admitted to drinking and driving according to court documents but those charges were dropped in the plea deal.

Klinefelter will also lose his license for seven years.

