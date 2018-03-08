VIDEO: Cincinnati Zoo manatee released back into the wild

Bam Bam spends his last moments with his caretakers before being released back into Florida waters (Facebook/Save the Manatees)

A manatee is now back in the wild thanks, in part, to care from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

As a calf, ‘Bam Bam’ was found without his mother and suffering from cold stress when he was rescued off the Florida coast in 2015.

He underwent rehabilitation at SeaWorld and then traveled to his two-year home at the Cincinnati Zoo. He became the 14th manage rehabbed in the Queen City.

In October 2017, Bam Bam left Cincinnati and returned to Florida to prepare for his release into the wild Wednesday.

He was released in an area inhabited by other manatees and near the place where rescuers first found him.

“Bam Bam was outfitted with a Satellite tag by Sea to Shore Alliance so he can be monitored for the next year to make sure he adapts well to life out in the wild,” Save the Manatee Club wrote on Facebook. “A big Thank You to everyone who helped with the rescue, rehabilitation and release of Bam Bam!”

After Bam Bam left, Cincinnati Zoo took in two rescued manatees at the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation Manatee Springs habitat in Cincinnati.

