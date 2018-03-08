Dog returned to shelter for being 'too nice' gets a new home

ATLANTA (RNN) – A dog’s life isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be.
Helena, billed as the “snuggliest pup” in Atlanta, was returned to LifeLine Animal Project for being ‘too nice.” LifeLine is a no-kill animal community.
She earned the nickname the “Velcro dog” because the brown and white pup likes to cuddle all the time.
"We know there’s a family out there waiting to spend their nights binge-watching Netflix and snuggling with this sweet velvet hippo," the group's Facebook said. "Could that be you?"
It took a couple of days, but Helena has a new family to live with and a new home.
Who says nice dogs finish last?
