Steve Jobs pre-Apple job application expected to net $50,000 at auction

(CNN) - Before Steve Jobs became a tech revolutionary, before he even co-founded Apple, he was just a young man looking for a job.

A relic from that humble, long-ago job-search is expected to sell at auction for at least $50,000 at the Boston-based RR Auction.

Jobs was just 18 years old when he filled out the application in 1973, seeking employment as an "electronics tech or design engineer."

As his address, he simply listed Reed College where he attended classes before dropping out.

The sparse application includes a misspelling, omits any past employment history, and indicates that Jobs didn't have reliable access to transportation.

The future tech giant misspelled Hewlett-Packard.

Jobs, who would go on to invent the Macintosh computer, the iPod, iTunes and the iPhone, indicated on the application that at the time he had no phone of any kind.

Before founding Apple in 1976 with Steve Wozniak, Jobs worked as a technician for Atari.

Jobs served as Apple CEO from 1997 until 2011. He turned over the company to Tim Cook, and died of pancreatic cancer later that year at 56.

