Police: 2 women arrested after fight over parking spot

Cincinnati police said two women were arrested for assault on Thursday after a fight over a parking spot.

According to police, the two females attacked a third female during an argument over the parking spot near 260 Calhoun Street.

While the victim was being attacked, she drew her pistol and fired one shot to the ground, police said.

The victim is a CCW permit holder and responding officers said she was protecting herself.

The two women who assaulted the victim are currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center with significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

