Man convicted of slaying woman with baby in car sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man found guilty of fatally shooting a woman found dead in a car with her unharmed 6-month-old daughter has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.'s statement says 36-year-old Brandon Carr was sentenced Thursday in Dayton in the death of 29-year-old Brittany Russell. A jury last month found the Dayton man guilty of charges including aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and child endangering.

The Middletown woman's body was found inside her car in the parking lot of a Dayton apartment complex in February 2016. Her infant daughter was found unharmed, strapped in her car seat, with the car and its heater running. The prosecutor's didn't comment on a motive.

A message seeking comment was left for Carr's attorney.

