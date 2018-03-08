Assistant police chief forced out of CPD, union leader says

The second highest ranking police official with Cincinnati Police has been forced out the department, according to Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Dan Hils.

Executive Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey had been with the agency more than three decades.

Bailey was ordered to leave CPD or be fired, Hils said, although it's not clear who issued that ultimatum.

He opted to take an administrative leave into retirement in lieu of being terminated, Hils said.

The decision comes after City Manager Harry Black called for federal prosecutors to investigate what he calls "a rogue element" that is corrupt in the police department.

Bailey called Black's comments “reckless, unfortunate and grossly inaccurate” in a letter to Hils.

Reached for comment, Bailey declined further comment, saying the letter spoke for itself:

"Since we initially talked there are many accusations that have been made by the City Manager and Department commanders. In my view, these comments are reckless, unfortunate and grossly inaccurate. They are not only self serving, they are irresponsible and harmful to the agency. Rest assured I'm confident additional information will come to light that will invalidate these claims. As you know I am in a legal position which prohibits me from speaking more specifically. I want you to know I have the utmost respect and appreciation for the men and women who work hard everyday to provide professional police services to our communities. I am equally proud of our community partners who make our city safe, and finally, I have been fortunate to have a career serving this agency. As those in power attempt to tarnish I will remain loyal to CPD, it's members and the FOP. Thanks for all your assistance in this matter."

Bailey has been with the police department since June 1987 and has worked in all five police districts and nearly every other area of the police department.

Black's comments about a federal investigation came in response to a Cincinnati Enquirer report about an internal audit that found major issues with the department's overtime policies.

A copy of the audit concluded overtime has bad oversight, confusion about the rules and "intentional actions of maximize compensation."

The audit revealed millions of dollars spent in overtime, with at least 15 bringing in tens of thousands of dollars in overtime each. The report also indicates an inordinate amount of overtime is centered in District 5

The top five:

$126,225: District 5 Neighborhood Liaison Sgt. Jason Volkerding

$92,215 215 Sgt. Jason Scott, who also works in District 5

$86,245 Sgt. Ronald Hale

$82,723 Bardua

$68,699: Sgt. Timothy Lanter

