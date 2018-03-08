UC's Mick Cronin named National Coach of the Year by major publication

University of Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin has been named the National Coach of the Year by Sporting News.



Cronin led UC to their first outright conference title in the American Conference this season, a current No. 8 ranking in the AP poll and a 27-4 record heading into the AAC tournament.



“Whenever you win an award, the recognition is appreciated because you a lot of hard work in,” Cronin said. “We pride ourselves on how hard we work. It’s not easy to win. Anytime you get that acknowledgement and recognition it’s great for our program and what we’re trying to do at Cincinnati.”



This season, UC enjoyed a 16-game winning streak and climbed to as high as No. 5 in the polls at one point.



The Bearcats open the conference tournament on Friday against SMU at noon in the quarterfinals.



