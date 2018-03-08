Kentucky official says he was fired for reporting harassment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A former state official in Kentucky says he was fired for reporting "ethical and mismanagement" issues with the handling of sexual harassment complaints against multiple lawmakers.
Brad Metcalf filed a lawsuit Thursday in Franklin County Circuit Court against the Legislative Research Commission seeking to recover lost wages and benefits, plus an undisclosed amount in damages.
Metcalf was the House clerk in 2017 when four Republican lawmakers signed a secret sexual harassment settlement with a female employee.
Metcalf said he reported the complaints to House GOP leadership, but no action was taken. He was fired Jan. 1. Metcalf said his firing was in retaliation for reporting the complaints.
A spokesman for the Legislative Research Commission declined to comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
