Man sentenced to life in 2016 murder of Middletown mother

A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison, plus and additional 34 years after being convicted in a 2016 Middletown mom's murder.

In February of 2016, officers were called to Free Pike in Dayton, where they found 29-year-old Brittany Russell shot to death in her car, with her 6-month-old daughter in the backseat.

Russell, who was not a custodial parent, went to the father’s Middletown home Feb. 9 and persuaded a babysitter to let her take Haven, saying she would bring her back in a few hours. She never returned and family members contacted authorities.

The child was not hurt.

Carr, was found guilty on Feb. 6, 2018 after a week-long jury trial on counts including aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, endangering children, possession of heroin, and having weapons while under disability.

Another man, Curtis Burdette was sentenced to 25 years in February for his role in the crime.

Carr will not be eligible for parole.

