Irish-born Kentucky billionaire who founded Alltech dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Irish-born Kentucky billionaire and founder of international agribusiness company Alltech has died. Pearse Lyons was 73.
Alltech released a statement saying Lyons died Thursday from an acute lung condition that developed during recovery from heart surgery in November.
A biochemist by education, Lyons earned master's and doctoral degrees in brewing science from the University of Birmingham. He moved to the United States to help a distillery improve its processes and launched Alltech from his Lexington garage in 1980.
The company focuses on all-natural nutrition products for animals and humans.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Lyons was a major philanthropist whose donations targeted science education. He was also a key figure in bringing the World Equestrian Games to Lexington in 2010.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
