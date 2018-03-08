Indian Hill lands on Bloomberg's list of 100 richest places in America

Indian Hill is one of the wealthiest places in America, says Bloomberg. (Photo by Greg Hume)

Bloomberg has once again compiled its 100 Richest Places in America.

Atherton, Cali., has once again claimed the top spot and is located near Palo Alto, Stanford, and Facebook's home.

Though Ohio didn't manage to crack the Top 10 (three places in California did, along with two others from New York), the village of Indian Hill came in at No. 12.?

The average household income based on recent Census data? $314,077.

Other spots in Ohio, such as Pepper Pike in Cuyahoga County and New Albany in Franklin County, came in at No. 43 and No. 52, respectively. Click or tap here to view the full list.

