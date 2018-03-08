Report: LeBron's decision down to 4 teams

Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.Full Story >
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.Full Story >
Several area Applebee's restaurant suffered a data breach that involved customer’s credit cards.Full Story >
Several area Applebee's restaurant suffered a data breach that involved customer’s credit cards.Full Story >
Barack Obama and Netflix reportedly are negotiating a deal for the former president and his wife, Michelle, to produce shows exclusively for the streaming service.Full Story >
Barack Obama and Netflix reportedly are negotiating a deal for the former president and his wife, Michelle, to produce shows exclusively for the streaming service.Full Story >
Taxpayers will pay an ousted top Cincinnati police official to essentially not work for more than two years until he reaches his retirement date in 2020, city records released Friday show.Full Story >
Taxpayers will pay an ousted top Cincinnati police official to essentially not work for more than two years until he reaches his retirement date in 2020, city records released Friday show.Full Story >