Report: LeBron's decision down to 4 teams

NBA writer Kevin O'Connor said sources keep telling him the current list of potential teams LeBron James could play for in the 2018-19 season is down to four.

O'Connor mentioned the update about James in his story for The Ringer about the San Antonio Spurs.

According to O'Connor here are the 4 teams James could play for in the 2018-19 season:

Cleveland Cavaliers

Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers

