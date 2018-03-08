Kim Jong Un extends invite to meet with President Trump

Kim Jong Un has extended an invite to meet with President Donald Trump.

Earlier Thursday, President Trump hinted that a "major" announcement regarding North Korea was expected. Reports then surfaced that the announcement could possibly involve the topic of denuclearization.

A news conference was held at the White House on Thursday evening, and it was announced that Kim Jong Un, North Korea's Supreme Leader, had extended an invite to meet with President Trump.

"Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction," President Trump tweeted Tuesday.

