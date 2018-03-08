'World's first craft beer hotel' coming to Columbus?

If you go over to IndieGoGo right now, you can find a project that involves bringing a craft beer hotel to Columbus, Ohio.

This is a real thing.

What makes a hotel a craft beer hotel and not just a regular hotel, you ask? Showers built for the enjoyment of shower beers, for starters.

The initiative comes from BrewDog (with plans to name the hotel the DogHouse) and has raised $324,482 as of Thursday evening. The original goal? $75,000.

In September 2017, this message was posted to the page for backers:

...construction on the hotel is about to start and we're still on target for a Q3 opening in 2018! We'll be in touch closer to that date with more information about your perks and stays at the hotel.

Want to learn more? You can visit the website here and watch a video from the guys behind the project below:

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.