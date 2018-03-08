Area hockey tournament to benefit first responders' medical expenses

A local police department is bringing public servants from as far out as California to help four people battling disease. (Pixabay)

A local police department is bringing public servants from as far out as California to help four people battling disease.

"I want to make this that big for them," said Indian Hill Officer Ray Manning. “It means that much more.”

Manning has been on skates longer than he’s been an officer but has done both for decades and is now using his passion to help others. The Indian Hill Rangers Hockey Tournament will benefit Terrace Park Volunteer Firefighter Graham Harden, Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Michael Ware, Harrison Police Officer Marvin Gambill, and Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Tony Kelly.

Departments are organizing teams from at least five different states with some of the best competition from Detroit and Madison, Wis.

“All four of them are suffering from some medical problems,” Manning said. “We're trying to raise some money for their medical expenses, help the families out with some medical costs.”

The veteran officer has set up a gofundme account to help with the fundraiser tournament and asks anyone that would like to help to email him at RManning@IHill.org.

Manning tells FOX19 NOW he had the idea but it’s his daughters drive to join the Coast Guard that pushed him to the next level in assembling this tournament.

“My daughter kind of inspired me to step up and get something done,” Manning said. “She started looking out for some other people and helping out and I was like -- I need to get up and do something.”

