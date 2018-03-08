Police searching for teen after coffee shop targeted four times in two weeks

Police are looking for a teen robbery suspect after a string of incidents at an area coffee shop. (WXIX)

Police are looking for a teen robbery suspect after a string of incidents at an area coffee shop.

CooKoo's, in Madisonville, was robbed four times in two weeks. Some of the windows are still boarded up.

The first offense took place Feb. 15, officials said. It was an aggravated robbery.

Authorities say the break-ins involved four teens who kept going back to the same place after scoring some cash.

The boys are good friends, officials say, and three of them have been caught. Police are looking for the fourth.

Authorities say some of the people involved have also attempted to rob pizza delivery drivers.

Police are urging the final suspect to come forward, though they believe they have an eye on him and will catch him by next week.

