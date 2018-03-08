Drug charges against Bengals WR Tyler Boyd dismissed - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Drug charges against Bengals WR Tyler Boyd dismissed

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is in the clear.

Drug charges were dismissed against Boyd during a preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh. Boyd was charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after a car accident in July.

Boyd claimed in October that he wasn't at the scene of the crash, and a friend later admitted to driving the car.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly