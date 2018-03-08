Human trafficking is 'all around us,' Tri-State group warns

Two Cincinnati-area groups say people live in a "bubble" and don't recognize the signs of human trafficking (File)

Two local organizations are warning the community about growing problems with human trafficking.

And on top of that, officials say, traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.

Representatives from Urban Success and R.E.A.C.H. for Tomorrow, which are both non-profits that help rescue survivors, said trafficking is happening all over the Tri-State, from the streets of Cincinnati to the sidewalks of the suburbs.



"It's almost like people are living in a bubble," Beth with R.E.A.C.H for Tomorrow, said. "They don't want to acknowledge that it's here, but our world is changing. It's here. It's all around us."

Their experience indicates it can be difficult to tell if someone has ill intentions because traffickers' techniques can be tricky.

"Traffickers are becoming more aggressive, and they're using young women and young girls to approach other young women and young girls," Paulette with Urban Success said.

According to Paulette, they might offer you a job, an audition or, "they will walk up to you at your car. They will walk up to you in the store and try to get you to help them, maybe their car is 'broke down.'"

Paulette and Beth said they have dealt with labor trafficking, sex slavery and parents selling their own kids to make a quick buck.

"We don't want to induce panic," Beth said. "We want to educate and make people aware."

The non-profit reps said they even worked a recent case where a man was tricked into believing he was heading to a work site, but didn't end up working at all.

"A couple months ago, we were able to rescue a man who was taken from Covington, Kentucky, headed to Chicago for organ harvesting, and we were able to intercept him in Columbus, Ohio," Paulette said.

Their message: Don't live in fear, but do stay alert, aware and informed.

"We don't want to live in our communities and be afraid. That's why we have to equip ourselves to know what this is, stop denying it's here and take control of it," Beth said.

Investigators at local police departments, such as Blue Ash, have said they are actively working on trafficking cases.

Blue Ash Police are also planning a human trafficking awareness campaign.

Paulette and Beth provided some tips on how to protect yourself and on what to watch out for:

Consider download tracking apps, like Life 360, to help rescuers find you should you end up in a trafficking situation

Carry self-defense tools

Keep your car doors locked as much as possible, especially in public parking lots

Park close to store entrances

Continue to educate yourself on human trafficking

Create a code word for your family that alerts everyone to an unsafe or suspicious situation

Watch children for unusual changes: new clothes, different grades, withdrawal, new groups of friends

Make eye contact with anyone who makes you uncomfortable

Take photos of anything suspicious

Be alert: don't keep your eyes down on your phone

If you are a victim of human trafficking, or know someone who is, contact Urban Success 24/7: contact information.

