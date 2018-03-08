School shooting calls released; gun bill on governor's desk

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".Full Story >
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.Full Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandFull Story >
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleFull Story >
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceFull Story >
Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-electionFull Story >
West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wantedFull Story >
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyFull Story >
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyFull Story >
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carFull Story >
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesFull Story >
