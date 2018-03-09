Ex-candidate marred by traffic case to judge traffic cases

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - A former candidate for Ohio governor whose run was marred by the revelation that he had driven without a valid license for a decade has a new job handing out punishment for similar violations.

Cleveland.com reports that former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ed FitzGerald has been tapped as a mayor's court magistrate in the Cleveland suburb of Middleburg Heights in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County.

He will be responsible for issuing penalties in traffic cases. When asked how he might approach violations for driving without a license, FitzGerald said, "I suppose nobody knows that issue better than me."

The discovery that FitzGerald had driven without a valid driver's license became a problem for him in the 2014 race. He lost that race to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik).

