Pence to speak about Trump policies, including tax cuts

CLEVELAND (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is to give remarks during an America First Policies event in Cleveland and attend a private fundraiser for an Ohio congressman.
A White House official says Pence is to speak Friday afternoon at a policy event at the InterContinental Cleveland Hotel. The event is part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First." The official says it will highlight President Donald Trump's policy accomplishments, focusing on the tax changes and their effects on Cleveland and Ohio.
America First Policies is a nonprofit group that promotes Trump's policies.
Pence will be introduced at the event by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the House GOP's conservative Freedom Caucus.
The vice president then will attend a fundraiser for Rep. Steve Stivers, an Ohio Republican.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Several Colerain residents say they feel like prisoners in their homes because a dog is terrorizing their neighborhood.Full Story >
Several Colerain residents say they feel like prisoners in their homes because a dog is terrorizing their neighborhood.Full Story >
Top-seeded Xavier cruised past ninth-seeded St. John’s 88-60 in the Big East tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.Full Story >
Top-seeded Xavier cruised past ninth-seeded St. John’s 88-60 in the Big East tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.Full Story >
Police are looking for a teen robbery suspect after a string of incidents at an area coffee shop.Full Story >
Police are looking for a teen robbery suspect after a string of incidents at an area coffee shop.Full Story >
Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is in the clear.Full Story >
Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is in the clear.Full Story >
A local police department is bringing public servants from as far out as California to help four people battling disease.Full Story >
A local police department is bringing public servants from as far out as California to help four people battling disease.Full Story >