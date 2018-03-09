Replica Vietnam Wall with all Kentucky names being unveiled

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A replica of the Vietnam Wall that displays names of Kentuckians killed in the Vietnam War is being unveiled next week in Frankfort.

The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall also displays the names of Kentuckians who were taken prisoner or still missing. In all, there are 1,105 names on the 9-foot-tall (3-meter), 18-foot-long (5-meter) replica.

The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs said the wall won't have a permanent home but will travel through the state and visit every county.

Several veterans groups raised the funds to building the wall two years ago. The Kentucky Veterans Trust Fund granted $21,000 of the $29,000 total, and other sponsors include Eastern Kentucky Power Co., Humana and others.

The unveiling in Frankfort is set for 2 p.m. Monday.

