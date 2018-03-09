5 displaced in Fairview apartment fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

5 displaced in Fairview apartment fire

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
FAIRVIEW, OH (FOX19) -

Five people were displaced in a Fairview apartment fire Friday morning, Cincinnati fire officials said.

No one was hurt when flames broke out about 3:30 a.m. at the building in the 500 block of McMicken Avenue.

Fire crews said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure when they arrived. 

All residents were safely out. The American Red Cross is on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

