5 displaced in Fairview apartment fire

Five people were displaced in a Fairview apartment fire Friday morning, Cincinnati fire officials said.
No one was hurt when flames broke out about 3:30 a.m. at the building in the 500 block of McMicken Avenue.
Fire crews said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure when they arrived.
All residents were safely out. The American Red Cross is on scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
Apartment Fire in the 500 block of West McMicken Ave Smoke can be seen coming from the top floor and Basement. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/08HXYQAvm8— Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) March 9, 2018
Crews actively working to knockdown hot spots on West McMicken Ave in Fairview. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/kUZI8KPpIH— Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) March 9, 2018
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
