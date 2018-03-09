Tom Brady gets buzz cut for charity

Quarterback Tom Brady got a buzz cut at the Granite Telecommunications building in Quincy, MA, on Thursday to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

QUINCY, MA (WCVB/CNN) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been the talk of the Boston area for years.

And when he does something in public, people tend to watch, as they did Thursday.

That’s when Brady made a grand entrance at the Granite Telecommunications building. The reason why? He was showing up to get a buzz cut as part of the annual Saving by Shaving event.

Everyone at Granite was buzzing their locks to help raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"It's great to see you guys out here. I know you're doing great work and I know we are going to continue to do the same," Brady told the crowd.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker stood beside Brady.

"It's a great statement about him as well as a great statement about how much people appreciate the chance to do this on behalf of such a great cause," Baker said.

Saving by Shaving has raised close to $15 million in four years.

"It's a small token to give,” said one woman who participated in the event. “I can't run a marathon. I can’t do the Pan-Mass Challenge, but I can shave my head."

For a second year in a row, Granite is pledging over $5 million if 1,000 Granite teammates, their family members or their friends shave their heads or beards.

"For me it's a free haircut, but for someone else it's more,” said a man who participated.

Granite CEO Rob Hale announced this year that the event raised $6.5 million, thanks to the personal sacrifice of a little hair.

"What you have done has enabled us to fight this terrible disease," Hale told the participants.

