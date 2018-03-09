Ohio man captured, killed during Korean War laid to rest

CINCINNATI (AP) - A U.S. Army soldier whose remains were identified last year after being captured and killed nearly 70 years ago during the Korean War will be finally laid to rest in Ohio.

WSYX-TV reports a memorial service and burial with full military honors will be held Friday in Columbus for Private First Class Leroy Bryant.

The U.S. Department of Defense says Bryant, who was born in Franklin, was killed on July 3, 1951. He was 23 years old.

Relatives provided DNA samples about a decade ago, leading to the identification of Bryant's remains, which arrived Wednesday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

There are nearly 8,000 U.S. military personnel who served in the Korean War still not accounted for.

Bryant was posthumously awarded numerous medals and citations, include the Purple Heart.

