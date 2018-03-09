Ohio unemployment rate drops in January

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in January but remained higher than the national rate.
The state unemployment rate decreased from a revised 4.9 percent in December and was lower than the 5.2 percent rate of January 2017.
The national rate was 4.1 percent in January, unchanged from December, and down from 4.8 percent in January 2017.
The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 12,100 jobs in January.
Job gains were reported in sectors that include professional and business services; educational and health services; trade, transportation and utilities, other services; and financial activities. Those gains exceeded losses in leisure and hospitality and information.
Government employment in Ohio increased by 3,200 jobs in January.
