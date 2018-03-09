Police: Nursing home worker caught with photo of undressed patient

Green Township Police report a man is facing charges for taking photos of at least one patient at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Monfort Heights.

According to a Green Township Police report, Covenant Village Administrator Amy Mullowney alerted police about a cell phone that was found that contained multiple photos of an 82-year-old female patient who was partially undressed and lying in her bed.

The phone was found on an unattended push cart in the basement housekeeping work station, where the carts are stored when they’re not in use. The photos were found when the phone was opened in an attempt to find the owner of the phone.

The phone was found to belong to 70-year-old Victor Eugenio Berdejo who worked at the facility.

The victim told investigators she did not give her permission for the photos to be taken and was not even aware they had been taken.

Berdejo admitted to police investigators that he took the photos for his own sexual gratification.

Berdejo is facing a voyeurism charge and was in court for a preliminary hearing Friday. A judge set his bond at $10,000.

