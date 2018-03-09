Food processor to hire 100 more workers at E. Indiana plant

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (AP) - An Ohio-based food processing company plans to hire 100 more workers at its eastern Indiana plant.
SugarCreek Packing Company announced Wednesday that the new hires would be made at its Cambridge City plant by late June 2019, boosting the plant's workforce to about 500 workers.
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Bollinger told the Wayne County Council the plant produced 36 million pounds of finished products last year and that's expected to rise to 54 million pounds this year.
The Washington Court House, Ohio-based company is seeking a 10-year tax abatement on $7.1 million worth of new equipment it's buying to increase production and reduce bottlenecks at the plant about 50 miles east of Indianapolis.
The (Richmond) Palladium-Item reports the company produces pork and turkey bacon, bacon bits, meatballs and other items.
Information from: Palladium-Item, http://www.pal-item.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Several area Applebee's restaurant suffered a data breach that involved customer’s credit cards.Full Story >
Several area Applebee's restaurant suffered a data breach that involved customer’s credit cards.Full Story >
Taxpayers will pay an ousted top Cincinnati police official to essentially not work for more than two years until he reaches his retirement date in 2020, city records released Friday show.Full Story >
Taxpayers will pay an ousted top Cincinnati police official to essentially not work for more than two years until he reaches his retirement date in 2020, city records released Friday show.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding is making a visit to Newport Friday to meet with business and community leaders.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding is making a visit to Newport Friday to meet with business and community leaders.Full Story >
The second highest ranking police official at the Cincinnati Police Department has resigned.Full Story >
The second highest ranking police official at the Cincinnati Police Department has resigned.Full Story >
Everyone's favorite hippo got asked out on a date.Full Story >
Everyone's favorite hippo got asked out on a date.Full Story >