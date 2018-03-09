Food processor to hire 100 more workers at E. Indiana plant

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (AP) - An Ohio-based food processing company plans to hire 100 more workers at its eastern Indiana plant.

SugarCreek Packing Company announced Wednesday that the new hires would be made at its Cambridge City plant by late June 2019, boosting the plant's workforce to about 500 workers.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Bollinger told the Wayne County Council the plant produced 36 million pounds of finished products last year and that's expected to rise to 54 million pounds this year.

The Washington Court House, Ohio-based company is seeking a 10-year tax abatement on $7.1 million worth of new equipment it's buying to increase production and reduce bottlenecks at the plant about 50 miles east of Indianapolis.

The (Richmond) Palladium-Item reports the company produces pork and turkey bacon, bacon bits, meatballs and other items.

