Jackknifed semi dangles off ramp from NB I-71 to Norwood Lateral

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
A Sysco semi tractor-trailer hangs off the ramp from northbound Interstate 71 to the Norwood Lateral Friday morning. (FOX19 NOW) A Sysco semi tractor-trailer hangs off the ramp from northbound Interstate 71 to the Norwood Lateral Friday morning. (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer is dangling off the ramp from northbound Interstate 71 to the Norwood Lateral.

No one was hurt in the accident, reported about 10:15 a.m. Friday, a Cincinnati police spokeswoman said.

The ramp is shut down.

