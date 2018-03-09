Jackknifed semi dangles off ramp from NB I-71 to Norwood Lateral

A Sysco semi tractor-trailer hangs off the ramp from northbound Interstate 71 to the Norwood Lateral Friday morning. (FOX19 NOW)

A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer is dangling off the ramp from northbound Interstate 71 to the Norwood Lateral.

No one was hurt in the accident, reported about 10:15 a.m. Friday, a Cincinnati police spokeswoman said.

The ramp is shut down.

Semi accident N71 ramp to W262. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/tF3FzoNbWT — David K Reed (@Fox19DaveReed) March 9, 2018

