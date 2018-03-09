Data breach at Applebee's could affect Tri-State customers - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Data breach at Applebee's could affect Tri-State customers

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Applebee's customers may have been impacted by a data breach (flikr/MikeMozart) Applebee's customers may have been impacted by a data breach (flikr/MikeMozart)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Several Applebee's restaurants suffered a data breach that involved customer’s credit cards.

RMH Franchise Holdings released a statement saying it believes that unauthorized software was placed on the point-of-sale system at some restaurants. That software is designed to capture payment card information, the company said.

The breach concerns customers who used their credit card at the restaurant between Dec. 6 and Jan 2.

The following greater Cincinnati Applebee's locations may have been targeted, according to RMH:

Cincinnati

  • 4440 Glen Este Withamsville Road
  • 5050 Crookshank Rd.
  • 7920 Beechmont Ave.
  • 8565 Winton Rd.
  • 9595 Colerain Ave.

Hamilton

  • 3169 Princeton Rd
  • 700 NW Washginton Bvd

Other Locations

  • 3240 Towne Blvd., Middletown 
  • 6084 Mulhauser Rd., West Chester 
  • 9660 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason 
  • 5331 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield
  • 881 W Central, Springboro
  • 7383 Turfway, Florence, KY  

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly