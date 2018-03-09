Data breach at Applebee's could affect Tri-State customers

Applebee's customers may have been impacted by a data breach (flikr/MikeMozart)

Several Applebee's restaurants suffered a data breach that involved customer’s credit cards.

RMH Franchise Holdings released a statement saying it believes that unauthorized software was placed on the point-of-sale system at some restaurants. That software is designed to capture payment card information, the company said.

The breach concerns customers who used their credit card at the restaurant between Dec. 6 and Jan 2.

The following greater Cincinnati Applebee's locations may have been targeted, according to RMH:

Cincinnati

4440 Glen Este Withamsville Road

5050 Crookshank Rd.

7920 Beechmont Ave.

8565 Winton Rd.

9595 Colerain Ave.

Hamilton

3169 Princeton Rd

700 NW Washginton Bvd

Other Locations

3240 Towne Blvd., Middletown

6084 Mulhauser Rd., West Chester

9660 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason

5331 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield

881 W Central, Springboro

7383 Turfway, Florence, KY

