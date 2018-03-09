Dump truck overturns onto vehicle, spills load of mulch

A truck hauling mulch overturned onto another vehicle, trapping someone inside at the ramp off I-275 at Colerain Avenue. (FOX19 NOW)

Northbound Colerain Avenue is shut down at Interstate 275 due to an accident involving a dump truck that spilled its load of mulch.

The truck came too fast down the ramp off the highway onto Colerain Avenue and overturned onto another vehicle, trapping someone inside, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Rescue crews and an ambulance were sent to the scene just after 10:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt, dispatchers said.

