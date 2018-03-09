Kentucky: Student accidentally shoots self at high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a student accidentally shot himself Friday morning at a high school in Kentucky.
A statement from Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says it happened at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.
No one else was injured, and Lexington Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said police were informed that the student was was hospitalized with an injury that is not thought to be life-threatening.
Deffendall said the student will face charges of possessing a weapon on school property and wanton endangerment.
She said the school is not in lockdown because the threat has been removed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Several area Applebee's restaurant suffered a data breach that involved customer’s credit cards.Full Story >
Several area Applebee's restaurant suffered a data breach that involved customer’s credit cards.Full Story >
Taxpayers will pay an ousted top Cincinnati police official to essentially not work for more than two years until he reaches his retirement date in 2020, city records released Friday show.Full Story >
Taxpayers will pay an ousted top Cincinnati police official to essentially not work for more than two years until he reaches his retirement date in 2020, city records released Friday show.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding is making a visit to Newport Friday to meet with business and community leaders.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding is making a visit to Newport Friday to meet with business and community leaders.Full Story >
The second highest ranking police official at the Cincinnati Police Department has resigned.Full Story >
The second highest ranking police official at the Cincinnati Police Department has resigned.Full Story >
Everyone's favorite hippo got asked out on a date.Full Story >
Everyone's favorite hippo got asked out on a date.Full Story >