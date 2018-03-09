Historic Kentucky bridge closes over structural concerns

RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A historic Kentucky bridge that dates back to 1889 has been closed over structural concerns.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports the bridge's annual inspection by the state Transportation Cabinet found structural deficiencies that prompted Thursday's shutdown. A cabinet engineer, James Edmunds, said the Old Richardsville Road bridge's trusses are deteriorating but it can be reopened once they're restored.

But whether the trusses are restored depends on how much Warren County can afford to pay.

Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young who represents the area says the last thing he wants is to see is the bridge close, but restoration costs will determine what happens next.

The bridge, which spans the Barren River, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.