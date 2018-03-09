Police believe critical missing woman may be headed for Indiana

Colerain Township Police believe a "critical missing" woman may be headed to see family in Indiana.

Officers said 79-year-old Elfriede Lang was last known to be driving a Green Honda HRV with Ohio License Plate BDC 7180.

MISSING ADULT. Last seen 8am headed to Indian Hill area. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/HojbavpSlU — Colerain Police (@ColerainPolice) March 8, 2018

Police report she was last seen driving the Honda to Indian Hill at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Call 911 if you see her.

