Police believe critical missing woman may be headed for Indiana

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Colerain Township Police believe a "critical missing" woman may be headed to see family in Indiana.

Officers said 79-year-old Elfriede Lang was last known to be driving a Green Honda HRV with Ohio License Plate BDC 7180.

Police report she was last seen driving the Honda to Indian Hill at 8 a.m. Thursday. 

Call 911 if you see her.

