Music professor who said Muslim woman safer in US forced out

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio music professor who said Muslim women and girls are safer in the U.S. than in any Middle Eastern country has been forced to retire.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports University of Cincinnati assistant professor Clifford Adams has been placed on administrative for the remainder of the semester and will retire May 1.
He made the comment online to a Muslim student who had criticized Donald Trump's presidency and spoke about freedom and diversity. Adams wrote "how dare" she complain.
Adams didn't respond immediately Friday to a request for comment. He earlier wrote a letter to The Enquirer saying he was "deeply sorry" and was trying to have a "lively, provocative, scholarly argument."
School spokesman Greg Vehr says the university is "committed to excellence and diversity."
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Several area Applebee's restaurant suffered a data breach that involved customer’s credit cards.Full Story >
Several area Applebee's restaurant suffered a data breach that involved customer’s credit cards.Full Story >
Taxpayers will pay an ousted top Cincinnati police official to essentially not work for more than two years until he reaches his retirement date in 2020, city records released Friday show.Full Story >
Taxpayers will pay an ousted top Cincinnati police official to essentially not work for more than two years until he reaches his retirement date in 2020, city records released Friday show.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding is making a visit to Newport Friday to meet with business and community leaders.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding is making a visit to Newport Friday to meet with business and community leaders.Full Story >
The second highest ranking police official at the Cincinnati Police Department has resigned.Full Story >
The second highest ranking police official at the Cincinnati Police Department has resigned.Full Story >
Everyone's favorite hippo got asked out on a date.Full Story >
Everyone's favorite hippo got asked out on a date.Full Story >