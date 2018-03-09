Mark Hamill and other Jedis tweet to support girl afraid to wear 'Star Wars' shirt

(RNN) – Jedi women (and girls) unite.

Sometimes you just need a little confidence, especially if you’re a young girl.

Author and mom N.J. Simmonds tweeted this week that her 7-year-old was crying in bed because she wanted to wear her “Star Wars” T-shirt to school but was afraid her classmates would make fun of her.

Simmonds had a simple request, just retweet the message to show her daughter it’s OK to be a girl and a “Star Wars” fan.

My 7 year old daughter's crying in bed right now because she wants to wear her Star Wars t-shirt to school but is scared her classmates will laugh because she likes 'boy stuff'. I'm so sad/angry for her. Please RT and comment so I can show her how awesome girl #StarWars fans are. — N.J.Simmonds (@NJSimmondsTPK) March 6, 2018

Simmonds got a galactic response - more than 50,000 retweets and a message from Luke Skywalker himself.

Just tell her to feel free to use this gesture if her classmates give her any grief. "Boy stuff"? PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away.

♥?- mh pic.twitter.com/lAI4AGr0sc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2018

There were plenty of other role models in all those tweets:

A NASA scientist who drives the Mars rover

Howdy. I'm NASA Rey. I cosplay as Rey while driving Mars rovers and flying NASA's TIE fighter. pic.twitter.com/Rw0yAceIfx — Keri Bean (@PlanetaryKeri) March 7, 2018

The woman who voices the character Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars franchise

My name is Ashley, I am the voice of Ahsoka Tano, I’m a girl and I LOVE Star Wars! Please tell your daughter she is not alone and that @starwars is for everyone, girls too! Here’s a photo of me wearing my #starwars shirt! pic.twitter.com/cr4qPkEBhL — Ashley Eckstein (@HerUniverse) March 7, 2018

And a woman who bills herself as a Star Wars fangirl

Here is me and my girl twinning because at 42 years old I still wear @starwars clothes everyday pic.twitter.com/2z3ZhRHmoh — littleradish (@thelittleradish) March 7, 2018

In the end, it was mission accomplished for Simmonds, her daughter and the T-shirt.

Thanks everyone. She's now talking about wearing it with pride alongside her unicorn trousers because she can see there are plenty of other Star Wars girls out there ?? — N.J.Simmonds (@NJSimmondsTPK) March 6, 2018

