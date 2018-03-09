Mark Hamill and other Jedis tweet to support girl afraid to wear - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mark Hamill and other Jedis tweet to support girl afraid to wear 'Star Wars' shirt

(RNN) – Jedi women (and girls) unite.

Sometimes you just need a little confidence, especially if you’re a young girl.

Author and mom N.J. Simmonds tweeted this week that her 7-year-old was crying in bed because she wanted to wear her “Star Wars” T-shirt to school but was afraid her classmates would make fun of her.

Simmonds had a simple request, just retweet the message to show her daughter it’s OK to be a girl and a “Star Wars” fan.

Simmonds got a galactic response - more than 50,000 retweets and a message from Luke Skywalker himself.

There were plenty of other role models in all those tweets:

A NASA scientist who drives the Mars rover

The woman who voices the character Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars franchise

And a woman who bills herself as a Star Wars fangirl

In the end, it was mission accomplished for Simmonds, her daughter and the T-shirt.

