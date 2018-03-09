NKY Chamber courts FC Cincinnati for stadium

FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding is making a visit to Newport Friday to meet with business and community leaders.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is heading up the event as they try and convince FC Cincinnati to build their new stadium in Northern Kentucky.

Berding will be making stops at the Brighton Center on Central Ave. and the Life Learning Center on West 18th St.

Newport Mayor Jerry Peluso and Fort Thomas Mayor Eric Haas will be in attendance.

Berding has said that Northern Kentucky could be an option for locating a new FC Cincinnati stadium if they get a bid to join MLS.

FC Cincinnati has also been considering sites in Oakley and West End for their new stadium.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has been running the #BuildItHere hashtag campaign to try and spark interest in building the stadium at the site of the proposed Ovation development.

