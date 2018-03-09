Texas-based hippo eyeing Cincinnati's famed Fiona

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - It might only be puppy love, but Cincinnati's famed hippo Fiona has her first public suitor.
A 2-year-old hippopotamus named Timothy at the zoo in San Antonio, Texas, has launched his courtship via social media . Posts declared her the "most beautiful hippo" he's ever seen and wonder if they can be "boyfriend and girlfriend" someday.
Fiona's only a year old, and her Cincinnati Zoo handlers have a lot of questions before she'll date (breeding age is 5.)
One is about genetic compatibility. And could Timothy get used to all the attention surrounding the hippo that became an internet sensation through zoo-posted updates of her progress from her premature birth?
Also, is he willing to move to Ohio?
But they're telling him there's a chance: "Fiona thinks you're cute, too."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A mother in North College Hill has filed a police report claiming her son was grabbed by a teacher during recess Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
A mother in North College Hill has filed a police report claiming her son was grabbed by a teacher during recess Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has asked the city manager to hand over his resignation.Full Story >
An Over-The-Rhine property owner is reaching out to the community, hoping to raise $10,000 for his displaced tenants after a fire wrecked his apartment building and left them homeless.Full Story >
An Over-The-Rhine property owner is reaching out to the community, hoping to raise $10,000 for his displaced tenants after a fire wrecked his apartment building and left them homeless.Full Story >
With thousands expected to attend the First Four at the University of Dayton, law enforcement officials say the event could draw in human traffickers.Full Story >
With thousands expected to attend the First Four at the University of Dayton, law enforcement officials say the event could draw in human traffickers.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati president and general manager Jeff Berding continued his whirlwind tour of proposed soccer stadium sites this week.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati president and general manager Jeff Berding continued his whirlwind tour of proposed soccer stadium sites this week.Full Story >