Police looking for suspect in attempted abduction

Cincinnati police are investigating an attempted abduction Friday morning in Over-The-Rhine.

Police report the victim was approached by a man driving an older model silver Jeep Cherokee asking her if she needed a ride just before 6 a.m. When the victim declined, the suspect parked and exited his vehicle.

The suspect then grabbed the victim and forced her across the street to try and get her inside of his vehicle. The victim fought back, and the suspect fled.

Police dispatchers described the suspect as a black man, 20-25 years old wearing carpenter style jeans and a hooded pullover.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call the District 1 Investigative Unit or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040. A tip can also be submitted online at TIP411.com. Anyone giving information may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their help.

