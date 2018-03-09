UC outlasts SMU to make AAC tournament semifinals

Top-seeded UC used a big a second half to outlast ninth-seeded SMU 61-51 in the American Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Kyle Washington scored a team-high 15 points and pulled down 7 rebounds in the win. Gary Clark added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Cane Broome scored 13 points off the bench.

The Bearcats overcame a poor shooting day hitting just 2 of their 14 (14.3%) 3-point attempts. Jacob Evans and Jarron Cumberland combined for 2 points.

UC, ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, will play the winner of Memphis and Tulsa on Saturday in the semifinals at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.