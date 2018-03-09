Gunman, 3 hostages dead after standoff at California veterans home

A gunman took at least three people hostage at a large veterans home in California on Friday and police locked down the sprawling grounds.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018...

Authorities said they found a gunman and three hostages dead after a standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, CA, on Friday. (Source: KGO/CNN)

YOUNTVILLE, CA (RNN) – A gunman and three hostages are dead after a standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

Investigators found the bodies of three women and one man. They believe the man is the gunman.

Police and hostage negotiators had surrounded the building for several hours Friday before entering in the early evening and finding the bodies.

Authorities have not identified the victims or the suspect. They are working to notify the families of the deceased before releasing their names.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has released a statement on the killings, saying he and his wife Anne are "deeply saddened by the horrible violence" at the home:

At 10:20 a.m. PT (1:20 p.m. ET), police received reports that a man dressed in black, wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon entered the grounds of the facility, according to the Napa Valley Register.

Larry Kamer told the Associated Press a gunman quietly came into a going-away party and staff meeting at the home and let some people leave while keeping others hostage. Kamer's wife, Devereaux Smith, was one of the people not allowed to leave.

She was able to speak with her husband by phone, saying she was in the home's dining hall, according to the AP.

CNN reported that Kamer said Smith and some other employees managed to escape, though Kamer didn't specify how.

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said the gunman held three people hostage. Investigators know the identity of the gunman, and that he was armed with a rifle, but they have not released his name, nor have they identified a possible motive.

Employees and residents sheltered in place during the hostage situation. The lockdown was in the Pathway Home, which serves veterans with PTSD who are working to transition back into society, according to KGO.

Chris Childs with California Highway Patrol identified the gunman's three hostages as Pathway House employees, according to the AP.

Hostage negotiators from at least three different agencies, including the FBI, were on site to make contact with the gunman on his cell phone, Childs said.

CHP responded with aerial resources and sending a SWAT team to assist the Napa County Sheriff's Office on scene. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office also dispatched a SWAT team.

There is an active shooter and hostage situation at the Veterans Home in Yountville. CHP is working with Napa County Sheriff’s Office to establish a perimeter and clear buildings. — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) March 9, 2018

ATF agents responded to the scene but the Napa City Police took the lead in the situation, which involved shots exchanged between authorities and the gunman.

“There was an exchange of gunfire,” Roberts said. “There were many bullets fired.”

People on a nearby golf course were evacuated when the shooting began.

The Veterans Home posted on their Facebook page that emergency response protocols were activated and they were working with law enforcement.

The Veterans Home of California opened in 1884 and is the largest veterans home in the country.

Yountville sits about 56 miles north of San Francisco and is in the North Bay portion of the San Francisco Bay area.

