Gunman holds hostages at California veterans home

A gunman took at least three people hostage at a large veterans home in California on Friday and police locked down the sprawling grounds.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018...

Multiple law enforcement agencies from the Napa Valley region are on scene of a hostage situation at a veterans home in California. (Source: KGO/CNN)

YOUNTVILLE, CA (RNN) – A gunman has taken hostages at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

At 10:20 a.m. PT, reports came into police that a man dressed in black, wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon entered the grounds of the facility, according to the Napa Valley Register.

Larry Kamer told the Associated Press a gunman quietly came into a going-away party and staff meeting at the home and let some leave while keeping others hostage. Kramer's wife, Devereaux Smith, was one of the people allowed to leave.

She was able to speak with him by phone, according to AP. She is in the home's dining hall and not allowed to leave.

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said the gunman is holding two or three people hostage. Investigators know who the gunman is and they know he is armed with a rifle.

“There was an exchange of gunfire,” Roberts said. “There were many bullets fired.”

Chris Chilts with California Highway Patrol said he cannot confirm what type of rifle the gunman has.

The FBI is involved in the negotiation process. Authorities have been trying to contact the gunman on his cell phone.

Shots have been fired at officers, but currently there no reports of injuries. People on a nearby golf course were evacuated when the shooting began.

NAPA CO SHERIFF: Police activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville. Please avoid the area. No action required. https://t.co/DAGVsOILnV — County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) March 9, 2018

Employees and residents are sheltering in place. The lockdown is in the Pathway home, which serves veterans who have PTSD who are working to transition back into society, according to KGO.

The Veterans Home posted on their Facebook page that emergency response protocols were activated and they are working with law enforcement.

The Veterans Home of California opened in 1884 and is the oldest veterans home in the country. It will celebrate 134 years on April 1. Yountville sits about 56 miles north of San Francisco and is in the North Bay portion of the San Francisco Bay area.

CHP is also responding with aerial resources and sending a SWAT team to assist the Napa County Sheriff's Office on scene. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has also dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.

ATF agents are also on the scene but the Napa City Police are taking the lead in the situation.

There is an active shooter and hostage situation at the Veterans Home in Yountville. CHP is working with Napa County Sheriff’s Office to establish a perimeter and clear buildings. — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) March 9, 2018

