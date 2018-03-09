Bengals won't pick up option for Adam Jones, making him free agent

Jones has been with the Bengals since 2010 (File)

Cincinnati Bengals have declined an option in cornerback Adam Jones' contract, leaving Jones to "mull his next move," according to team writer Geoff Hobson.

While the team won't extend Jones' contract, the move does not mean that he's finished in Cincinnati.

"They [the Bengals] indicated to him they’d like him to return to compete in the nickel package and as a returner with free agents able to begin talking to teams Monday," Hobson wrote on Bengals.com Friday.

Jones, who has been in Cincinnati since 2010, is open to staying.

“Of course I’d love to come back. Don’t make it sound like I’m ready to get out of there because I’m not,” Jones told Hobson Friday. “I’m very thankful to everyone there, Coach Lewis and Mr. (Mike) Brown. Of course, you know me. I’d love the chance to get on the field and compete every play, every down. Obviously I’ve got some things to sit down and think about the next couple of days with my family.”

The 34-year-old missed the first game of last season after his arrest outside the downtown Millenium hotel.

