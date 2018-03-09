Second person charged with murder in death of Purcell Marian student

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of a Purcell Marian student who was shot at his grandmother's house one week ago.

Frank Jones is the second arrest made in connection with the death of Gregory Thompson, Jr, Cincinnati Police said Friday. Jones' arrest comes on the same day of Thompson's funeral visitation in the high school's chapel.

Earlier this week, investigators announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in the case.

The Purcell Marian community has come together since finding out about Thompson's death mid-way through the boys' basketball tournament.

"We learned about halfway through and immediately, I was there and grabbed a few other teachers and we went and sat with our students in the student section who also learned of the news right about the same time because word travels fast on social media," Principal Andrew Farfsing said. "We talked to the students and then waited for the end of the game and I went down into the locker room afterward and informed our boys' team. And Greg was a very good friend to many, actually most of the student-athletes on our basketball team."

"He was lost to senseless gun violence in the front yard of his grandmother's home," Farfsing said.

Principal: Purcell Marian student killed in 'senseless gun violence'

Former coaches from Thompson's time as a football player for the Summit Knights football program remember him as a hard worker full of talent even at a young age.

"Everybody knew his talent, but Gregory wanted to be known for his work ethic," said LaDon Laney, one of Thompson's former coaches. "Gregory was one of the hardest-working kids I ever coached."

The coaches said Thompson was a shining star during his elementary and junior high years and had a lot of spunk and a lot of skill.

"Great player and just always gave 100 percent," said Paul Wilson, Thompson's former coach. "I expected Gregory was going to do some big things."

When they got word that Thompson had been shot and killed, they said it wasn't just a shock, it was a huge blow.

"It's senseless, and it's shocking, and he certainly didn't deserve that," Wilson said.

The pain and heartache didn't subside when they discovered a 16-year-old had been arrested and charged in the case.

"There is no justice in this, and even the young person that committed this heinous crime, his family has to suffer through this also," Laney said.

Wilson and Laney said the focus now for the Summit Knights family is coming together and being a shoulder of support for each other and for Thompson's family.

"He'll be missed," Wilson said. "I know he will, by a lot, a lot of people."

It is unclear if the 16-year-old will be charged as a juvenile or adult. FOX19 NOW has not identified the teenager since he is a minor.

This is the second time in nearly three years a Purcell Marian High School student has been shot to death. The 2015 slaying of Kelsie Crow, 17, remains unsolved after a suspect was found not guilty of murder and felonious assault charges last year.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.