Kentucky mobile home fire results in multiple fatalities

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say multiple people have died in a mobile home fire.
Trooper Corey King said the fire was reported around noon Friday in Morganfield in western Kentucky, but the damage was such that the exact number of fatalities couldn't be determined several hours later.
King says detectives, the state fire marshal's office and arson investigators are at the scene, which is about 50 miles southwest of Evansville, Indiana.
King says investigators are checking to make sure no foul play is involved but that at this point, there's nothing to indicate anything suspicious.
