Willing to put up with a few more emails? These freebies could be yours

If you don’t mind a little more email, there's a way to sign up for some fantastic freebies in the Tri-State.

Retailers love to send emails and offers, and they’re often willing to offer a tasty lure to get your contact information.

Among some of the better offers here locally: sign up for First Watch’s Sun e-Club, and you’ll get a buy one, get one free offer for entrees.

IHOP also wants your breakfast business. They’ll give you a free full stack of Rooty Tooty Fresh n’ Fruity pancakes not just once, but three times after you join their loyalty program! You get the first one after you sign up, get a free stack again on your birthday, and another one on your anniversary.

Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut when you sign up for its rewards program, as well as a sweet treat on your birthday.

Sign up for Maggiano’s loyalty program and you’ll save $10 on your next visit! And if you like Raising Cane’s chicken -- sign up for its “Caniac Club” and get a free box combo.

Ruby Tuesday and TGI Friday’s both offer free appetizers to new loyalty members. And it’s not just restaurants doing this, either. Below is a list of retailers that offer specials deals and discounts to loyalty program members, as seen in US News and World Report. One tip, though -- set up a separate email account for all of these, or your inbox will be swamped!

Aldo . After signing up for Aldo's A-List, you'll score 15 percent off your next online purchase with the popular retailer. An email containing your discount code will arrive in your inbox within a few minutes after signing up.

. After signing up for Aldo's A-List, you'll score 15 percent off your next online purchase with the popular retailer. An email containing your discount code will arrive in your inbox within a few minutes after signing up. Bed Bath & Beyond . Get a 20 percent off coupon via email when you sign up for the Bed Bath & Beyond mailing list. This offer is good for a single item purchased in-store.

. Get a 20 percent off coupon via email when you sign up for the Bed Bath & Beyond mailing list. This offer is good for a single item purchased in-store. DSW . Take advantage of a $10 coupon when you sign up for emails from the shoe retailer. Your coupon will land in your inbox in three to four days.

. Take advantage of a $10 coupon when you sign up for emails from the shoe retailer. Your coupon will land in your inbox in three to four days. H&M . Receive 20 percent off one item online, plus free shipping when you sign up for H&M's emailed newsletter.

. Receive 20 percent off one item online, plus free shipping when you sign up for H&M's emailed newsletter. JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts . New subscribers can receive 20 percent off their next purchase for signing up for emails from the JoAnn Fabrics store. The coupon will arrive in your inbox minutes after you sign up and is available to use in stores and online.

. New subscribers can receive 20 percent off their next purchase for signing up for emails from the JoAnn Fabrics store. The coupon will arrive in your inbox minutes after you sign up and is available to use in stores and online. Kendra Scott . Sign up for email updates from Kendra Scott, a retailer of home decor, jewelry, gifts, and beauty, and get 15 percent off your next online purchase. When you enter your email address and ZIP code on the site, you will instantly unlock the discount and receive a code for one-time use.

. Sign up for email updates from Kendra Scott, a retailer of home decor, jewelry, gifts, and beauty, and get 15 percent off your next online purchase. When you enter your email address and ZIP code on the site, you will instantly unlock the discount and receive a code for one-time use. Kohl's . Sign up for the Yes2You Rewards program from Kohl's and you can receive 15 percent off your next purchase. This coupon can be used either in-store or online.

. Sign up for the Yes2You Rewards program from Kohl's and you can receive 15 percent off your next purchase. This coupon can be used either in-store or online. Macy's . Signing up for Macy's email list gets you an extra 25 percent off your next purchase. This offer is valid for in-store and online purchases, but it excludes Deals of the Day (selected items listed at reduced prices) and certain luxury items.

. Signing up for Macy's email list gets you an extra 25 percent off your next purchase. This offer is valid for in-store and online purchases, but it excludes Deals of the Day (selected items listed at reduced prices) and certain luxury items. Old Navy . Get 20 percent off your next purchase when you subscribe to Old Navy emails. An email with instructions for claiming the discount will arrive in your inbox minutes after subscribing.

. Get 20 percent off your next purchase when you subscribe to Old Navy emails. An email with instructions for claiming the discount will arrive in your inbox minutes after subscribing. Overstock . Opting into Overstock's email list gets you a coupon for 10 percent off your purchase. This coupon will be delivered to your inbox immediately after signing up.

. Opting into Overstock's email list gets you a coupon for 10 percent off your purchase. This coupon will be delivered to your inbox immediately after signing up. West Elm. Sign up for emails from West Elm and you can get 15 percent off your next order. Soon after you sign up, an email will land in your inbox with an individual promo code.World Market. Joining the World Market Explorer Rewards Program gets you 15 percent off your next purchase. Opt-in for text message alerts, and you'll get an extra coupon worth 10 percent off a purchase. Both offers arrive immediately after signing up.

