St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets go on sale soon

The 2018 Dream Home is located in Pierce Township (Provided rendering from St. Jude)

FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the 2018 Dream Home Giveaway.

Fischer Homes has already started construction on this year's Dream Home in Pierce Township.

Tickets go on sale March 15 and they're expected to sell out fast.

Every single penny from the giveaway goes to fighting childhood cancer.

In addition to the beautiful home in Pierce Township, those who buy a $100 can also win multiple other prizes that will be announced soon.

